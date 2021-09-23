Real Madrid 6-1 Mallorca: Marco Asensio scores hat-trick as Real beat Mallorca
Marco Asensio scores a superb hat-trick as Real Madrid reclaim top spot in La Liga with an emphatic victory over Mallorca at the Bernabeu.Full Article
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti hailed Marco Asensio following his hat-trick performance in the 6-1 LaLiga rout of Real..