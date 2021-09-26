Eddie Hearn was left devastated after watching Anthony Joshua slump to defeat against Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night, before becoming embroiled in a heated exchange with a fan as he left the ringFull Article
Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn filmed in angry exchange with fan after fight
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Messi v Ronaldo, Klopp v Guardiola, Lampard v Gerrard… Eddie Hearn predicts outcomes of ‘dream’ boxing matches
talkSPORT
All eyes are on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Anthony Joshua takes on Aleksander Usyk with heavyweight titles at stake. But if..
-
Eddie Hearn reveals what is most ‘scary’ about Oleksandr Usyk as promoter feeling ‘nervous’ for Anthony Joshua fight
talkSPORT
-
‘You don’t back against Brits’ – Eddie Hearn wants Tyson Fury to beat Deontay Wilder and says Anthony Joshua only man who will shut the Gypsy King up
talkSPORT
-
Watch: Eddie Hearn gives insight into Anthony Joshua's current mindset
BBC News
-
Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury LATEST: What has been said about undisputed showdown? AJ set to face Oleksandr Usyk and Fury to take on Deontay Wilder
talkSPORT