Opinion: Patriots lost to Tom Brady, but Mac Jones' performance feels like a win
Patriots QB Mac Jones rose to the test in the New England's loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rookie looked like the real deal.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers escaped with a win on the road against the New England Patriots on Sunday night, 19-17.