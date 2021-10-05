New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Live stream, time, TV info for AL wild-card game
Published
A pair of veteran right-handers will be on the mound Tuesday night at Fenway Park when the Yankees and Red Sox clash in the AL wild card playoff.
Published
A pair of veteran right-handers will be on the mound Tuesday night at Fenway Park when the Yankees and Red Sox clash in the AL wild card playoff.
Boston Red Sox broadcaster Joe Castiglione speaks with Duke Castiglione about the win-and-move-on postseason game against the..
With their 7-5 win over the Washington Nationals Sunday evening, the Boston Red Sox punched their ticket to the AL wild-card game...