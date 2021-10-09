Rowdy Tellez, Corbin Burnes lead Brewers to NLDS Game 1 win over Braves
Milwaukee's offense generated only five hits, but a two-run homer by Rowdy Tellez along with strong pitching was enough to top Atlanta in Game 1.
Rowdy Tellez broke a 0-0 tie in the seventh inning with a monster two-run homer in the Milwaukee Brewers' 2-1 win over the Atlanta..