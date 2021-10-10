Race Results 2021 Turkish F1 Grand Prix

Event: Turkish F1 Grand Prix Track: Istanbul Park Circuit Weather: wet 17.8°C Tarmac: wet 15.6°C Humidity: 92.4% Wind: 0.5 m/s SE Pressure: 1006.4 bar Valtteri Bottas scored his 10th race win today. The Finnish driver won the Turkish F1 GP for the 1st time. It was also his 1st race win of the 2021 season. The Mercedes.....check out full post »