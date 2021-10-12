Gareth Southgate's England had to settle for a 1-1 draw as Hungary frustrated the hosts, meaning that World Cup qualification has been put on hold as points were droppedFull Article
5 things Gareth Southgate learnt as England held to World Cup qualifier draw with Hungary
