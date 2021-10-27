Ronald Koeman SACKED by Barcelona following 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano with Radamel Falcao’s winning goal leaving Blaugrana ninth in LaLiga
Ronald Koeman has been sacked by Barcelona following their 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday night. The Blaugrana were humbled by 35-year-old Radamel Falcao, whose winning goal sealed their manager's fate. A short statement read: "FC Barcelona has relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties as first team coach. "The president of the club, Joan […]