Eight years after he shot dead his girlfriend, Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius is up for parole, but first he must meet with her parents.Pistorius, a world-famous double-amputee athlete who competed at the 2012 Olympics, has been...Full Article
Athletics: Oscar Pistorius up for parole, but he must meet Reeva Steenkamp's parents
