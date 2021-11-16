Liverpool v Arsenal LIVE commentary and team news: Jurgen Klopp could be without seven players as Reds look to return to winning ways against Gunners in Premier League clash
Liverpool will be keen to return to winning ways against favourite opponents Arsenal when the Premier League returns this weekend. Jurgen Klopp's side will have a real point to prove at Anfield following their 3-2 defeat to West Ham United just before the international break. That defeat in East London saw the Reds drop down […]