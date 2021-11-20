Mohamed Salah grabs 16th goal of campaign as Liverpool hammer Arsenal in Anfield masterclass to end Gunners’ eight-match unbeaten run in Premier League

Arsenal’s eight-match unbeaten run in the Premier League came to an abrupt end as Liverpool produced a masterclass to dismantle their opponents 4-0 at Anfield. Goals Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino sealed a deserved win for Jurgen Klopp’s men, who moved into second with the victory. Klopp and Mikel Arteta were […]