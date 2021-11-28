Opinion: Los Angeles Rams need Odell Beckham Jr. to prove himself once again
Published
It's still possible that the Los Angeles Rams can get the desired big impact from midseason acquisition and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Published
It's still possible that the Los Angeles Rams can get the desired big impact from midseason acquisition and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
The Los Angeles Rams officially announced the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. who joins Sean McVay's offense which creates a..