Bucks MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is changing his game, and his body may thank him for it
Published
One of the game's most physical players, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is evolving in ways that should save wear and tear on his body.
Published
One of the game's most physical players, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is evolving in ways that should save wear and tear on his body.
Giannis Antetokounmpo hits 40 points, including the game winner with two seconds, as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets..
Too much Giannis, not enough Joker. Or any Joker, now that you mention it. Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic sat for a fourth straight..