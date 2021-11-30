Bucks MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is changing his game, and his body may thank him for it

Bucks MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is changing his game, and his body may thank him for it

USATODAY.com

Published

One of the game's most physical players, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is evolving in ways that should save wear and tear on his body.

Full Article