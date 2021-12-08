Tottenham’s COVID-19 outbreak worsens as eight players and five staff test positive and Antonio Conte admits ‘this is a serious situation’
Tottenham have been plunged deeper into crisis, with manager Antonio Conte admitting their COVID-19 outbreak has worsened. The Spurs boss has revealed eight players had tested positive for coronavirus at the north London club, along with five members of staff. Tottenham also expect more positive cases to follow.