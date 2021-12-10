Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi could help the Blues solve their midfield puzzle as Thomas Tuchel faces an injury crisis at Stamford BridgeFull Article
Thomas Tuchel already knows a two-player solution to Chelsea's midfield injury crisis
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Three ways Chelsea could line up against Leeds United as Thomas Tuchel deals with injury crisis
Football.london
Thomas Tuchel has a number of injury problems to deal with and that could force him to make changes to his side for the game with..