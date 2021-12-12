Lewis Hamilton's future Mercedes team-mate George Russell has slammed the nature in which Max Verstappen won the Formula One World Championship as "absolutely unacceptable"Full Article
George Russell slams "unacceptable" Max Verstappen title win as pal Hamilton loses out
