Real Madrid ended up paying the highest price for Uefa's botched Champions League draw.Madrid was paired with Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 after Uefa had to redo the entire draw following a big mistake the first time around....Full Article
Football: PSG to play Real Madrid after Uefa Champions League draw fiasco
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Champions League redraw reaction Predictions as Real Madrid get PSG, Atletico Madrid face Man United
Upworthy
After the fiasco of a botched draw that led to a full redo, the Champions League last 16 is finally set. Here are our game-by-game..
-
Champions League draw redone after controversy: Real Madrid draw PSG, Inter face Liverpool in UEFA redo
Upworthy
-
UCL redraw: PSG-Madrid, Atletico-Man United
ESPN
-
Sources: Madrid upset at 'shameful' UCL redraw
ESPN
-
Champions League last 16 re-draw: Ronaldo’s Manchester United to face Atletico Madrid, Messi’s PSG to clash with Real Madrid
Zee News
Advertisement
More coverage
News24.com | Champions League redraw sees PSG take on Real Madrid, Man United face Atletico
News24
Paris Saint-Germain have been drawn against Real Madrid while Manchester United will face Atletico Madrid following the redraw of..
-
Champions League last-16 draw: Mbappe and PSG to face Real Madrid after technical glitch
SoccerNews.com
-
Champions League redraw sees PSG vs. Real Madrid, Atletico vs. Man United, Inter vs. Liverpool
Upworthy
-
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi get Champions League showdown as Manchester United draw PSG, while Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City get favourable last-16 ties
talkSPORT
-
Who Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Man United are most likely to draw in Champions League
Football.london