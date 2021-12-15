Putting you in the Red Bull Racing Honda garage for the most extraordinary final lap to a Formula 1 Grand Prix you will ever see. Featuring the personnel on the pit wall, the mechanics and more! After 21 races of wheel-to-wheel action, the Drivers' Championship was decided on the very last one with Max Verstappen.....check out full post »Full Article
Final Lap Feels in Red Bull Garage Abu Dhabi F1 GP
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Mercedes withdraw appeal against Red Bull driver Max Verstappen’s Formula 1 title win at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with Sir Lewis Hamilton playing key role in decision
talkSPORT
Mercedes have dropped their appeal after the controversial finish in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix finale that saw Max Verstappen win..
-
F1 2021: Mercedes-AMG won't appeal Verstappen's title win
Autocar
-
Max Verstappen: Red Bull driver reflects on first Formula 1 world title win
BBC Sport
-
Christian Horner insists Mercedes made ‘tactical error’, defends Michael Masi and praises Max Verstappen AND Lewis Hamilton after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix celebrations – ‘There’s a lot of things you can mix with Red Bull!’
talkSPORT
-
Max gain after pain for Verstappen at Abu Dhabi GP
Mid-Day
Advertisement
More coverage
Marko calls Mercedes team boss an 'unworthy loser'
F1-Fansite
Dec.13 - Dr Helmut Marko has described his Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff as an "unworthy loser" after the incredible and..