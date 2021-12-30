Eddie Hearn names 2022 boxing wish list, including blockbuster Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor fight, Canelo Alvarez undisputed at light heavyweight and Deontay Wilder against Derek Chisora
Eddie Hearn is dreaming big for 2022 as his wish list includes the biggest names in the fight game facing each other. The Matchroom chief has been responsible for putting on some of the biggest fights in 2021 and knows a thing or two about what makes a good matchup. Looking ahead to the new […]Full Article