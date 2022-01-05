Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Team news, kick-off time and stream details for Carabo Cup semi-final
Published
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte go head-to-head at Stamford Bridge tonight with both Chelsea and Spurs eyeing a spot at WembleyFull Article
Published
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte go head-to-head at Stamford Bridge tonight with both Chelsea and Spurs eyeing a spot at WembleyFull Article
Live coverage of Chelsea vs Brighton in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge, with details on how to watch the game and all the..
Everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea's first leg Carabao Cup tie with Tottenham this evening