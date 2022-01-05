Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Team news, kick-off time and stream details for Carabo Cup semi-final

Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Team news, kick-off time and stream details for Carabo Cup semi-final

Football.london

Published

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte go head-to-head at Stamford Bridge tonight with both Chelsea and Spurs eyeing a spot at Wembley

Full Article