Aston Villa poised to beat Chelsea, West Ham and Newcastle to the signing of left-back Lucas Digne, who will leave Everton following a falling out with Rafa BenitezFull Article
Aston Villa set to beat Chelsea to signing of forgotten Everton star Lucas Digne
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Lucas Digne 'agrees terms' with Aston Villa ahead of £25m transfer
Walsall Advertiser
Aston Villa appear to have won the race to sign the Everton defender amid interest from Chelsea and Newcastle
Aston Villa fans go wild as 'massive' Lucas Digne transfer claims made
Walsall Advertiser
-
Everton defender Lucas Digne accepts personal terms with Aston Villa as Steven Gerrard hopeful of completing £25m deal for Chelsea target this week
talkSPORT
-
Aston Villa in advanced talks to sign Lucas Digne and are set to beat Chelsea, Newcastle, and West Ham to the signing of the Everton left-back
talkSPORT
Advertisement
More coverage
'The best decision' - Chelsea fans in agreement after major Lucas Digne transfer update emerges
Football.london
Lucas Digne became a sought after player this month but it appears Aston Villa have beaten Chelsea and Newcastle to the Everton..