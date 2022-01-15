Watford's Joao Pedro snatched a victory from Newcastle's grasp by scoring in the 88th minute to deny All Whites striker Chris Wood a winning debut for the Magpies.The Portuguese forward's header stunned the locals among a crowd...Full Article
Premier League: Chris Wood denied win on Newcastle debut by Watford equaliser
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Newcastle United 1-1 Watford: Joao Pedro snatches late equaliser for visitors
BBC News
Watford earn a vital late point in their Premier League survival bid as Joao Pedro's headed equaliser keeps them clear of the..
-
Watford snatch late draw at relegation rivals Newcastle
BBC News
-
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said no progress made on signing a centre-half ahead of Watford clash
talkSPORT
-
Chris Wood joins Kieran Trippier at Newcastle, plus ex-Manchester United midfielder and new defender in new look Eddie Howe line-up
talkSPORT
-
Chris Wood to undergo medical at Newcastle ahead of transfer from relegation rivals Burnley and could make debut this weekend against Watford
talkSPORT