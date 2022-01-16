Algeria fall just short of Italy’s record as they lose for first time in over THREE YEARS and face early exit from Africa Cup of Nations with shock defeat to Equatorial Guinea
Published
Reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions Algeria are facing a group stage exit from this year’s tournament after a shock 1-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea. Esteban Obiang’s second-half strike proved to be the decisive moment and seal arguably the greatest result in the history of Equatorial Guinean football. Algeria, who tasted AFCON glory in 2019, […]Full Article