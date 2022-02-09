Kepa Arrizabalaga heroics and Romelu Lukaku goal see Chelsea scrape past Al-Hilal into Club World Cup final, as Blues goalkeeper stakes claim with Edouard Mendy watching on
Chelsea booked their place in the Club World Cup final but needed to rely on goalkeeper Kepa Arrizbalaga in their 1-0 victory over Al-Hilal. The Blues set up a showdown with Palmeiras on Saturday, with Romelu Lukaku's scrappy first-half goal enough to get past the Asian champions in Abu Dhabi. But the Saudi Arabian side […]