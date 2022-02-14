Join us at 12:00pm CET as the launch of the AlphaTauri AT03 is ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season! The Style of a New Era awaits... Scuderia AlphaTauri today revealed its 2022 challenger – the AT03 - alongside its drivers, Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda, in an innovative digital launch, which merges the virtual.....check out full post »Full Article
AT03 Car Launch | The Style of a New Era
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
2022 Williams FW44 F1 car launch video
F1-Fansite
Join host George Lamb as Alex Albon, Nicholas Latifi and Jost Capito unveil our 2022 challenger for the new era!
Advertisement
More coverage
New 2022 McLaren MCL36 revealed ahead of Barcelona testing
Autocar
McLaren Formula 1 drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo give their thoughts on all-new title contender
McLaren has..