Rory McIlroy has taken aim at Phil Mickelson following his comments on Saudi Arabia's seemingly doomed Super Golf League plan - and the proposal is now seemingly dead in the water after two big names pledged their allegiance to the PGA Tour.Full Article
Rory McIlroy hammers rival Phil Mickelson as "naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant"
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Rory McIlroy blasts ‘selfish, egotistical’ comments from Phil Mickelson as Saudi Golf League ‘dead in the water’
Rory McIlroy declared the proposed Saudi-backed Super Golf League “dead in the water” last night after Bryson DeChambeau and..
Belfast Telegraph