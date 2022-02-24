Tony Jacklin sides with Phil Mickelson on ‘attractive’ Super Golf League despite backlash and insists Saudi plot not ‘dead in the water’ like Rory McIlroy claimed
British golf legend Tony Jacklin has backed Phil Mickelson and Greg Norman in their fight for a Super Golf League. Six-time Major-winner Mickelson pressed self-destruct on his own reputation by admitting he was using the Saudi breakaway league for ‘leverage’ against the PGA Tour, despite being aware of controversies surrounding the regime. The 51-year-old has […]Full Article