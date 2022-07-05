Wimbledon hopeful Nick Kyrgios has been summoned to appear in front of an Australian court next month in relation to an alleged assault of a former girlfriendFull Article
Nick Kyrgios charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari ahead of Wimbledon QF
Tennis: Nick Kyrgios due in court for common assault charge
Nick Kyrgios has been charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend.The 27-year-old is due to face court in Canberra next month. The..
New Zealand Herald