Thomas Tuchel was hoping for a rebuild at Chelsea this summer and Raheem Sterling's transfer could be the startFull Article
Todd Boehly's next Chelsea transfer priority after £45m Raheem Sterling deal is complete
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Todd Boehly sent damning Raheem Sterling warning as Chelsea finalise £55m Man City transfer
Football.london
Chelsea Transfer News: Raheem Sterling has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer, but Todd Boehly has been..
Advertisement
More coverage
Todd Boehly can gift Chelsea £105m Raheem Sterling and Raphinha transfers to boast dream line-up
Chelsea transfer news: Thomas Tuchel could boast one of the Premier League's strongest line-ups next season if Todd Boehly signs..
Football.london