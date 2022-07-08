Wimbledon 2022: Watch highlights of Novak Djokovic beating Cameron Norrie in semi-final
Published
Watch highlights as Serbia's Novak Djokovic beats Britain's Cameron Norrie to reach his eighth Wimbledon final.Full Article
Published
Watch highlights as Serbia's Novak Djokovic beats Britain's Cameron Norrie to reach his eighth Wimbledon final.Full Article
The defending champion blew kisses at a spectator after beating Britain's Cameron Norrie to reach the final
Novak Djokovic recovered from a shaky start to beat Cameron Norrie in four sets at Wimbledon and reach a record 32nd Grand Slam..