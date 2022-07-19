Manchester City v Club America live stream: Haaland, Phillips and Alvarez could make debuts in Texas as champions get pre-season tour underway – UK kick-off time, team news and how to follow
Published
Manchester City are in America for their pre-season schedule and take on Mexican side Club America later this week. Premier League champions City will get their tour underway later than their top-flight rivals but have been busy in the transfer market. Pep Guardiola has welcomed in Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Julian Alvarez while the […]Full Article