After already seeing potential moves to Chelsea, Barcelona, PSG and Atletico Madrid fall through, Cristiano Ronaldo has received yet another transfer rejection - from former club Real Madrid no lessFull Article
Cristiano Ronaldo rejected yet again as Real Madrid refuse to re-sign Man Utd veteran
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Atletico Madrid transfer for three reasons amid Man Utd unrest
Daily Star
Having scored 450 goals for Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo is harbouring for a return to Spain with their rivals Atletico Madrid as..
Ronaldo Could Leave Man Utd On Loan
Eurasia Review
Advertisement
More coverage
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers another setback as Atletico 'can't afford Man Utd ace'
Despite positive meetings between Ronaldo's representatives and Diego Simeone, reports in Spain suggest Atletico Madrid are unable..
Daily Star