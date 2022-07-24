Having scored 450 goals for Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo is harbouring for a return to Spain with their rivals Atletico Madrid as he plots his route out of Manchester United this summerFull Article
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Atletico Madrid transfer for three reasons amid Man Utd unrest
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Anti-Cristiano Ronaldo banners as Atletico fans reject Man Utd star "in steep decline"
Daily Star
Cristiano Ronaldo has been desperate to leave Manchester United in the current transfer window and has been linked with a switch to..
-
´Practically impossible´ for Ronaldo to join – Atletico Madrid president Cerezo
SoccerNews.com
-
Ronaldo Could Leave Man Utd On Loan
Eurasia Review