CWG 2022: Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Anshu Malik secure silver for India in wrestling with win in semifinals

Star trio of Wrestlers from India - Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Anshu Malik have secured a silver medal for their country at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham, in their respective weight categories. Punia defeated England's George Ramm with a 10-0 win over the home wrestler in the 65 kg category. Whereas Saksi got the better of Etane Ngolle of Cameroon in the 62 kg Women's freestyle wrestling. Notably, all the three stars defeated their opponents with a similar and dominant score of 10-0. Anshu Malik stormed into the final with a 10-0 win over Nethmi Poruthotage of Sri Lanka.