Chelsea news as the Blues travel to the East Midlands looking to make it three wins in three for the first time since October after beating Leeds and Borussia DortmundFull Article
Leicester City vs Chelsea USA TV channel, live stream details and how to watch
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Leicester City vs Chelsea LIVE: Kick-off time, TV channel, team news, live stream details
Football.london
Chelsea travel to the King Power Stadium this afternoon to take on Leicester City in a crucial Premier League encounter, just days..