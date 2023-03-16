'Jacked up': Mike Trout propels USA past Colombia, advances to WBC quarterfinals
Mike Trout drove in all three runs for Team USA in their 3-2 win over Colombia. USA advances to the WBC quarterfinals to play Venezuela on Saturday.
