Live text and BBC radio commentary as Grand Slam-chasing Ireland host England in the final game of the 2023 Six Nations.Full Article
Six Nations: Grand Slam-chasing Ireland v England - build-up
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Six Nations 2023: Ireland 29-16 England - Irish seal Grand Slam in Dublin
BBC News
Ireland win their fourth Grand Slam as they wear down 14-man England in a tense Six Nations finale in Dublin.
Advertisement
More coverage
What time is Ireland v England kick-off? TV channel and teams
Wales Online
England haven't beaten Ireland at the Aviva for four years. Now the Six Nations comes to a close with a Grand Slam on the line