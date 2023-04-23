Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly sparks line brawl with hit, scores in overtime against Lightning
Published
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly scored in overtime vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning. His third-period hit had sparked a brawl.
Published
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly scored in overtime vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning. His third-period hit had sparked a brawl.
Morgan Rielly scored at 19:15 of overtime and Ilya Samsonov made 36 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs came back from a goal down..