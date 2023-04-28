Watch live BBC One coverage as defending champions Golden State Warriors host Sacramento Kings in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.Full Article
Watch: NBA - Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Join The Excitement: Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers game 1 RD2 Live Watch Party
Rumble
Get ready for the night of non-stop basketball action as the Golden State Warriors face off against the LA Lakers in RN2 GAME 1 of..
-
Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game
CBS Sports
-
How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game
CBS Sports
-
Golden State Warriors Vs. Sacramento Kings On ABC Marks Largest Audience For NBA Playoffs First Round Game In Over 2 Decades
Upworthy
-
Draymond Green Says He ‘Lost a Lot of Respect’ For the Player He Stomped on Refusing to Shake His Hand
Mediaite
Advertisement
More coverage
Stephen Curry’s Historic Game 7 Carries Warriors Past Kings
Sports Illustrated
Stephen Curry scored a playoff career-high 50 points and answered time and again to will the defending champions on in their quest..