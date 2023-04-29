Mauricio Pochettino may already have his own Son Heung-min at Chelsea as deal gets closer

Mauricio Pochettino may already have his own Son Heung-min at Chelsea as deal gets closer

Football.london

Published

It hasn't been an ideal start for Mykhailo Mudryk at Chelsea but with Mauricio Pochettino set to be appointed as the club's new first-team head coach, it could be a fresh start for the winger

Full Article