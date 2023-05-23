Graham Rahal to race Indy 500 for Stefan Wilson, who fractured vertebrae in practice crash
Graham Rahal is back in the Indy 500 field as a substitute for the injured Stefan Wilson after the latter suffered a fractured thoracic vertebrae.
Stefan Wilson fractured his back during a heavy crash with Katherine Legge in practice for the Indianapolis 500 on Monday, and the..