Coco Gauff takes on 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva in a battle of the teens in the French Open third round - follow live text commentary.Full Article
French Open: Gauff v Andreeva for place in fourth round
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Gauff beats 16-year-old Andreeva at French Open
Coco Gauff usea her greater experience to fight back from a set down against 16-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva to reach the French..
BBC Sport
French Open 2023: Coco Gauff beats Mirra Andreeva, Iga Swiatek also wins at Roland Garros
Coco Gauff usea her greater experience to fight back from a set down against 16-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva to reach the French..
BBC Sport