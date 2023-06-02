Follow live text updates as Barcelona face Wolfsburg in the Women's Champions League final at the PSV Stadium, Netherlands.Full Article
Women's Champions League: Barcelona v Wolfsburg - build-up to final
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Women's Champions League: Final loss highlights flaws in Wolfsburg's methods
Deutsche Welle
Wolfsburg let a two-goal lead slip as they lost the Champions League final against Spanish giants Barcelona. The defeat raises..
-
Barcelona wins Women's Champions League with stunning comeback against Wolfsburg
CBC.ca
-
Women's Champions League: Barcelona claim title after stunning comeback
Deutsche Welle
-
FC Barcelona Clinches Women’s Champions League With Superb 3-2 Comeback Against Wolfsburg
Upworthy
-
Barcelona come from 2-0 down to win second Champions League title
BBC News
Advertisement
More coverage
Wales' Foster poised for Champions League final
BBC Sport
Welsh football history will be made in today's Women's Champions League final as Cheryl Foster takes charge of Barcelona's meeting..
-
Barcelona win UEFA Women's Champions League final with stunning second-half comeback vs. Wolfsburg
CBS Sports
-
Women's Champions League: Barcelona come back from 2-0 down to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 to win second title
BBC News
-
Follow live: Barcelona, Wolfsburg square off in women's Champions League final
ESPN
-
Barcelona v Wolfsburg: Welsh referee Cheryl Foster poised for Champions League final
BBC News