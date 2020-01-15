Global  

Microsoft, NSA confirm killer Windows 10 bug, but a patch is available

PC World Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
As expected, Microsoft did reveal a fundamental flaw in Windows that affected Windows 10’s cryptographic library. January’s Patch Tuesday updates issued today, however, fix the issue, which is specific to Windows 10 and Windows Server. 

The flaw, CVE-2020-0601, was found in the usermode cryptographic library, CRYPT32.DLL, that affects Windows 10 systems. (Contrary to earlier rumors, it does not affect Windows 7, which coincidentally is being shut down Tuesday as well.) Fortunately, Microsoft reported that the library was not in active use, though that doesn’t prevent an attacker from weaponizing it now that it’s been disclosed.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX
News video: NSA Finds Major Security Flaw In Windows 10, Free Fix Issued

NSA Finds Major Security Flaw In Windows 10, Free Fix Issued 02:17

 Allen Martin reports on the National Security Agency warning Windows 10 users to install critical security patch (1-14-2020)

