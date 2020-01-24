Wuhan, China, is scrambling to build a hospital in just 6 days to treat coronavirus patients its health system gets overwhelmed
Friday, 24 January 2020 () · *The Chinese city of Wuhan is rushing to build a new hospital in just six days to treat patients of the deadly coronavirus.*
· *Excavation has started at a site in Wuhan, where the outbreak started, and where doctors describe an overwhelmed medical system.*
· *The city, and at least nine others, have had their public...
WUHAN, CHINA — Cases of novel coronavirus infection in China have tripled over the weekend, sparking global concerns about an outbreak.
China's state-run Xinhua News reports that there are 218 confirmed cases, mostly in the city of Wuhan. The BBC reports that three have died and nine are in...
Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX), a molecular diagnostics company, announced Thursday that it has completed the principle design work for a genetic screening... Proactive Investors Also reported by •BBC Local News •Newsy •Belfast Telegraph •RIA Nov.
Tweets about this
Arthur Czar Quisado Wuhan, China, is scrambling to build a hospital in just 6 days to treat coronavirus patients its health system gets… https://t.co/YA3jvAEXE5 7 minutes ago
Guy Baele Wuhan, China, is scrambling to build a hospital in just 6 days to treat coronavirus patients its health system gets… https://t.co/JctWdp4Mjx 22 minutes ago