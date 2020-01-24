Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Wuhan, China, is scrambling to build a hospital in just 6 days to treat coronavirus patients its health system gets overwhelmed

Business Insider Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Wuhan, China, is scrambling to build a hospital in just 6 days to treat coronavirus patients its health system gets overwhelmed· *The Chinese city of Wuhan is rushing to build a new hospital in just six days to treat patients of the deadly coronavirus.*
· *Excavation has started at a site in Wuhan, where the outbreak started, and where doctors describe an overwhelmed medical system.*
· *The city, and at least nine others, have had their public...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: Novel coronavirus infection just tripled in China

Novel coronavirus infection just tripled in China 01:42

 WUHAN, CHINA — Cases of novel coronavirus infection in China have tripled over the weekend, sparking global concerns about an outbreak. China's state-run Xinhua News reports that there are 218 confirmed cases, mostly in the city of Wuhan. The BBC reports that three have died and nine are in...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Screenings Continue At SFO, Alameda County Tests People For Symptoms [Video]Coronavirus: Screenings Continue At SFO, Alameda County Tests People For Symptoms

Looking to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus, officials in Alameda County have tested several people for possible symptoms. Meanwhile, passengers arriving at SFO from Wuhan, China are still..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:24Published

20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The government of China has suspended travel in and out of three cities, including Wuhan.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Wuhan to build designated hospital to treat coronavirus patients: Beijing News

The Chinese city of Wuhan, epicenter of a new coronavirus outbreak, will build a dedicated hospital to treat patients, which it aims to complete in six days,...
Reuters

Co-Diagnostics completes initial work on coronavirus detection test

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX), a molecular diagnostics company, announced Thursday that it has completed the principle design work for a genetic screening...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •BBC Local NewsNewsyBelfast TelegraphRIA Nov.

Tweets about this

Cesar_is_home

Arthur Czar Quisado Wuhan, China, is scrambling to build a hospital in just 6 days to treat coronavirus patients its health system gets… https://t.co/YA3jvAEXE5 7 minutes ago

GuyBaele

Guy Baele Wuhan, China, is scrambling to build a hospital in just 6 days to treat coronavirus patients its health system gets… https://t.co/JctWdp4Mjx 22 minutes ago

FibonacciNature

Cowslip HelpAustralia #GetBrexitDone RT @RodriSalazar: OK! --> Wuhan, China, is scrambling to build a hospital in just 6 days to treat coronavirus patients its health system ge… 22 minutes ago

RodriSalazar

Rodrigo Salazar OK! --> Wuhan, China, is scrambling to build a hospital in just 6 days to treat coronavirus patients its health sys… https://t.co/F2xvmIEoAN 22 minutes ago

carou68

carou4 RT @NewsCoronavirus: “Wuhan, China, is scrambling to build a hospital in just 6 days to treat coronavirus patients its health system gets o… 34 minutes ago

KevD00D

Kev Wuhan, China, is scrambling to build a hospital in just 6 days to treat #coronavirus patients its health system get… https://t.co/M9NLTHGqzB 50 minutes ago

IAmAneisa

Afrodite 🇬🇾 Wuhan, China, is scrambling to build a hospital in just 6 days to treat coronavirus patients its health system gets… https://t.co/ew0EYJKA7m 1 hour ago

PurbitaDitecha

Purbita Ditecha Wuhan, China, is scrambling to build a hospital in just 6 days to… https://t.co/B2NMPXeB8S via #Indilens #India 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.