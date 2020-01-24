Jodie Whittaker ‘Doing Another Season’ of ‘Doctor Who’

Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Jodie Whittaker IS the Doctor (via BBC)



Is the Catkind out of the bag? Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker told Entertainment Weekly this week that “Yes, I’m doing another season.” “That might be a massive exclusive that I’m not supposed […]



The post Jodie Whittaker ‘Doing Another Season’ of ‘Doctor Who’ appeared first on Geek.com. Jodie Whittaker IS the Doctor (via BBC)Is the Catkind out of the bag? Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker told Entertainment Weekly this week that “Yes, I’m doing another season.” “That might be a massive exclusive that I’m not supposed […]The post Jodie Whittaker ‘Doing Another Season’ of ‘Doctor Who’ appeared first on Geek.com. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: WIRED - Published Jodie Whittaker Answers Doctor Who Questions From Twitter 10:56 The Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker, uses the power of Twitter to answer questions about Doctor Who and all things TARDIS-related. Does the Doctor ever wash her clothes? Are the Doctor and the Master the same being? Does the TARDIS have a bedroom inside it? Is Mary Poppins a Time Lord? Jodie answers...