Jodie Whittaker ‘Doing Another Season’ of ‘Doctor Who’

geek.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Jodie Whittaker ‘Doing Another Season’ of ‘Doctor Who’Jodie Whittaker IS the Doctor (via BBC)

Is the Catkind out of the bag? Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker told Entertainment Weekly this week that “Yes, I’m doing another season.” “That might be a massive exclusive that I’m not supposed […]

The post Jodie Whittaker ‘Doing Another Season’ of ‘Doctor Who’ appeared first on Geek.com.
Credit: WIRED - Published < > Embed
News video: Jodie Whittaker Answers Doctor Who Questions From Twitter

Jodie Whittaker Answers Doctor Who Questions From Twitter 10:56

 The Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker, uses the power of Twitter to answer questions about Doctor Who and all things TARDIS-related. Does the Doctor ever wash her clothes? Are the Doctor and the Master the same being? Does the TARDIS have a bedroom inside it? Is Mary Poppins a Time Lord? Jodie answers...

The Cast of 'Doctor Who' Recap the Show in 16 Minutes [Video]The Cast of 'Doctor Who' Recap the Show in 16 Minutes

Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, and Tosin Cole recap 'Doctor Who' in 16 minutes. 'DOCTOR WHO' airs Sundays 8PM ET/PT on BBC America.

Credit: Vanity Fair     Duration: 16:03Published

Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill & Tosin Cole Talk Season 12 Of The Hit BBC America Series, 'Doctor Who' [Video]Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill & Tosin Cole Talk Season 12 Of The Hit BBC America Series, "Doctor Who"

BBC America’s hit action-adventure series, "Doctor Who," is back! Kicking off 2020, the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) returns resuming her time-and-space travels with friends Ryan (Tosin Cole),..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 36:26Published

