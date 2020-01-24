Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Ringke’s official eBay storefront is currently offering a selection of its iPhone 11 Pro cases for *$3.99 shipped*. Find iPhone 11 and Pro Max cases for the same price as well. There are a variety of options to choose from, though one standout is the Fusion-X Fitted Case in black. Just use the dropdown menu to select this style. Normally selling for $11 at Amazon, it has never gone for less than $9 before, with today’s offer marking a new all-time low. Featuring a black, rugged TPU bumper, this case has a transparent finish for showing off the design of your handset. It won’t get in the way of Qi charging capabilities and the unique exterior adds some extra grip as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 840 customers.



-More smartphone accessories:-



· Aukey 60W USB-C Charger: *$30* (Reg. $40) | Amazon

· Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ GPS is *$299* for a limited time ($80 off)

· Insignia dual 3A USB Wall Outlet: *$10* (Reg. $20) | Best Buy

· Get started with Key by Amazon, Kwikset’s smart lock bundle is *$241.50* (30% off)

· mophie powerstation Power Bank: *$15* (Reg. $40) | Amazon

· Aukey 20W Bluetooth Speaker: *$35* (Reg. $50) | Amazon



· w/ code *DSTX79OA*



· Monoprice’s dual outlet smart plug features USB as well for just *$14*

· Aukey Key Series B80 Earbuds: *$40* (Reg. $58) | Amazon



· w/ code *FD8RUGRP*



-Deals still live from yesterday:-



· Anker’s Super Bowl sale delivers deals on chargers, speakers, more from *$17*

· 3-in-1 iPhone Charging Station:* $21* (Reg. $30) | Amazon



· w/ code* O88MVWHU*



· Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earbuds drop to Amazon low at *$101* (Reg. up to $149)

· Plantronics BackBeat Fit True Wireless Earbuds: *$50* (Reg. $100) | Amazon

· Scosche Strikeline Lightning Adapter: *$9* (Reg. $11) | Amazon



more…



The post Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases $4 (Reg. up to $11), more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

