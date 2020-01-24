Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases $4 (Reg. up to $11), more

Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases $4 (Reg. up to $11), more

9to5Toys Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Ringke’s official eBay storefront is currently offering a selection of its iPhone 11 Pro cases for *$3.99 shipped*. Find iPhone 11 and Pro Max cases for the same price as well. There are a variety of options to choose from, though one standout is the Fusion-X Fitted Case in black. Just use the dropdown menu to select this style. Normally selling for $11 at Amazon, it has never gone for less than $9 before, with today’s offer marking a new all-time low. Featuring a black, rugged TPU bumper, this case has a transparent finish for showing off the design of your handset. It won’t get in the way of Qi charging capabilities and the unique exterior adds some extra grip as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 840 customers.

-More smartphone accessories:-

· Aukey 60W USB-C Charger: *$30* (Reg. $40) | Amazon 
· Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ GPS is *$299* for a limited time ($80 off)
· Insignia dual 3A USB Wall Outlet: *$10* (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
· Get started with Key by Amazon, Kwikset’s smart lock bundle is *$241.50* (30% off)
· mophie powerstation Power Bank: *$15* (Reg. $40) | Amazon
· Aukey 20W Bluetooth Speaker: *$35* (Reg. $50) | Amazon

· w/ code *DSTX79OA*

· Monoprice’s dual outlet smart plug features USB as well for just *$14*
· Aukey Key Series B80 Earbuds: *$40* (Reg. $58) | Amazon

· w/ code *FD8RUGRP*

-Deals still live from yesterday:-

· Anker’s Super Bowl sale delivers deals on chargers, speakers, more from *$17*
· 3-in-1 iPhone Charging Station:* $21* (Reg. $30) | Amazon

· w/ code* O88MVWHU*

· Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earbuds drop to Amazon low at *$101* (Reg. up to $149)
· Plantronics BackBeat Fit True Wireless Earbuds: *$50* (Reg. $100) | Amazon 
· Scosche Strikeline Lightning Adapter: *$9* (Reg. $11) | Amazon 

more…

The post Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases $4 (Reg. up to $11), more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published < > Embed
News video: Can hospitals handle an influx of coronavirus cases?

Can hospitals handle an influx of coronavirus cases? 01:58

 With one case of the potentially deadly Coronavirus already confirmed in Maricopa County, hospitals across the area are bracing for the possibility of more cases.

Recent related videos from verified sources

CDC Confirms Case of Coronavirus in Arizona [Video]CDC Confirms Case of Coronavirus in Arizona

CDC Confirms Case of Coronavirus in Arizona The Center for Disease Control's latest confirmation brings the total number of U.S. cases to five. The patient has been described as "a member of the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published

Health officials confirm second U.S. case of coronavirus [Video]Health officials confirm second U.S. case of coronavirus

Health officials in Chicago and at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday confirmed the second U.S. case of the new coronavirus from China in a Chicago woman, and said as many as..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox Stormtrooper iPhone XS Case $20, more

Amazon offers the OtterBox Symmetry Series Star Wars iPhone X/XS Stormtrooper case for *$19.98 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25....
9to5Toys

[Update: February 2020] The best iPhone, iPad, and MacBook trade deals: Get max cash for old devices

We’re well into 2020 now, and if you missed the fall smartphone upgrade cycle, you might be thinking it’s time to upgrade all those old devices. But if...
9to5Mac

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BikerGirlBling

Biker Girl Bling #bikerchick 's #lifemotto at the palm of your hand with this #liveloveride #iphonecase 😮😮 Get yours here:… https://t.co/Gn7Vk3zC7a 1 day ago

meshopbd

Meshopbd Phone Accessories Phone Flip Case for Apple iPhone 8 7 6 6S Plus X XS MAX XR Mobile Cover Anti-fall Card Kickstand… https://t.co/OtqZT7B2vV 3 days ago

AndroidFaqs

Android News Pro Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases $4 (Reg. up to $11), more - https://t.co/D60DfsyxpQ Ringke’s offi… https://t.co/cJX9bqVE2Q 4 days ago

anith

Anith Gopal Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases $4 (Reg. up to $11), more https://t.co/VtUutnO6YV https://t.co/nmzWUWouB0 5 days ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Smartphone Accessories! https://t.co/Bl9DMZUvCQ iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases: $4 Insignia dual 3A USB Wall Outlet: $10… https://t.co/nha9f683Se 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.