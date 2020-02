Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Amazon Prime Day runs every year in July, and Prime Day 2020 will be the event's fifth year.

· We've rounded up the best tech devices that were on sale last year and we expect to enjoy new deals, so that you can get prepared for the deals deluge in advance.

· Whether you want a pair of headphones, speakers, laptops,... · Amazon Prime Day runs every year in July, and Prime Day 2020 will be the event's fifth year.· We've rounded up the best tech devices that were on sale last year and we expect to enjoy new deals, so that you can get prepared for the deals deluge in advance.· Whether you want a pair of headphones, speakers, laptops, 👓 View full article