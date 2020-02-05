How many lightbulbs does it take to put a network at risk? Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

If it's a Philips Hue bulb the answer to the question in the headline above is just one according to new research from Check Point which has uncovered vulnerabilities that could enable a hacker to deliver ransomware or other malware to business and home networks by taking over the smart lightbulbs and their controller. Researchers focused on the market-leading Philips Hue smart bulbs and bridge, and found vulnerabilities that enabled them to infiltrate networks using a remote exploit in the ZigBee low-power wireless protocol that is used to control a wide range of IoT devices. Researchers were able to take… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

