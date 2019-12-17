Former Salesforce CTO Craig Weissman is joining Okta to help the $15 billion security company achieve its master plan to appeal to developers (OKTA)

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· Veteran software executive Craig Weissman is joining identity management startup Okta as its new chief architect to help the $15 billion security company through its next phase of growth.

· Veteran software executive Craig Weissman is joining identity management startup Okta as its new chief architect to help the $15 billion security company through its next phase of growth.

· Weissman was previously CTO of Salesforce, where he helped establish the cloud software giant's developer platform, allowing for...


