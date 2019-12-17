Global  

Former Salesforce CTO Craig Weissman is joining Okta to help the $15 billion security company achieve its master plan to appeal to developers (OKTA)

Business Insider Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Former Salesforce CTO Craig Weissman is joining Okta to help the $15 billion security company achieve its master plan to appeal to developers (OKTA)· Veteran software executive Craig Weissman is joining identity management startup Okta as its new chief architect to help the $15 billion security company through its next phase of growth. 
· Weissman was previously CTO of Salesforce, where he helped establish the cloud software giant's developer platform, allowing for...
Okta Brings Aboard Cloud Platform Veteran Craig Weissman as Chief Architect

Okta Brings Aboard Cloud Platform Veteran Craig Weissman as Chief ArchitectSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced the hiring of Craig...
Business Wire

Okta's former security chief explains why he's joining $25 billion Splunk to help it securely move to the cloud (SPLK)

Okta's former security chief explains why he's joining $25 billion Splunk to help it securely move to the cloud (SPLK)· On Tuesday, Splunk announced that Okta's former chief security officer Yassir Abousselham will join up as the new chief information security officer...
Business Insider

